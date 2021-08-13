Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.56 Million Stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,847 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,643 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. London Co. of Virginia grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,527,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $146,460,000 after buying an additional 13,972 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 14.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 295,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $17,107,000 after buying an additional 37,400 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 1,630.1% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 275,883 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,987,000 after buying an additional 259,937 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 10.2% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 34,595 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Finally, Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 6,153 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sensata Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

In other news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $1,177,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 9,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $567,532.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,291,670 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

ST opened at $60.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52 week low of $39.80 and a 52 week high of $64.80. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $992.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

