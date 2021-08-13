Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.44 Million Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,538 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 33,330 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Hologic by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,438 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its position in shares of Hologic by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 128,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,606,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Hologic by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 37,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 9,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 404.3% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 799,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,342,000 after purchasing an additional 640,948 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $76.81 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $56.81 and a one year high of $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.76.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Hologic had a net margin of 35.98% and a return on equity of 67.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

