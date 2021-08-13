Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in EnerSys in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 389.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in EnerSys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in EnerSys in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 238.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research raised EnerSys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of EnerSys stock opened at $94.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $62.30 and a twelve month high of $104.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.81%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.59%.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

