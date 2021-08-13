Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,314,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,901,000 after acquiring an additional 83,853 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,318,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,237,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 338,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,243 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 263,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,197,000 after purchasing an additional 15,463 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 243,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,774,000 after buying an additional 26,821 shares during the period. 53.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lancaster Colony stock opened at $190.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $194.71. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 52-week low of $162.53 and a 52-week high of $201.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.85%.

LANC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Sidoti began coverage on Lancaster Colony in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

