Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Stock Price Down 4.9% After Insider Selling

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) was down 4.9% during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $20.10 and last traded at $20.20. Approximately 5,335 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 705,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.23.

Specifically, CEO Nadav Kidron sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $4,424,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 648,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,042,803.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Aegis boosted their price target on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

The firm has a market cap of $674.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.07 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.36.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.70 million. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 680.53% and a negative return on equity of 40.91%. As a group, analysts predict that Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

About Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP)

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its proprietary flagship product is the ORMD-0801, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes.

