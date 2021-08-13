OptionRoom Price Reaches $0.17 (ROOM)

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 13th. In the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded up 5,863.6% against the dollar. One OptionRoom coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000355 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OptionRoom has a market capitalization of $2.06 million and approximately $72,299.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.71 or 0.00046754 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.40 or 0.00138698 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.97 or 0.00152862 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003439 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,569.64 or 1.00300534 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $399.38 or 0.00860169 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OptionRoom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OptionRoom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

