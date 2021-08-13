Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $869.60 Million

Brokerages expect Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) to report sales of $869.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Option Care Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $835.70 million and the highest is $891.03 million. Option Care Health posted sales of $781.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Option Care Health will report full-year sales of $3.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.43 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Option Care Health.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $860.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.92 million. Option Care Health had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 0.92%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on OPCH. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.56.

In other news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 20,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $419,175,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.59 per share, for a total transaction of $703,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 83,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,338.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Option Care Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Option Care Health by 33.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Option Care Health by 110.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Option Care Health by 100.3% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Option Care Health by 25.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. 47.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OPCH traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.24. 434,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,237,978. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 433.09 and a beta of 1.12. Option Care Health has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $22.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Option Care Health (OPCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.