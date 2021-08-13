Oppenheimer Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of ITT in a research note issued on Sunday, August 8th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.93. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ITT’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ITT. Citigroup started coverage on shares of ITT in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of ITT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of ITT from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of ITT from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Gordon Haskett reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of ITT in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.22.

ITT stock opened at $99.06 on Wednesday. ITT has a twelve month low of $57.13 and a twelve month high of $101.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 133.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.58.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. ITT had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 15.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of ITT during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,809,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ITT by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,411,518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $673,780,000 after acquiring an additional 371,754 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in ITT by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,140,428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $285,522,000 after acquiring an additional 280,124 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in ITT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,982,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ITT by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,378,787 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $761,715,000 after acquiring an additional 231,649 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. ITT’s payout ratio is 27.50%.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

