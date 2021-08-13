Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at DA Davidson

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Open Lending from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Open Lending from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Open Lending from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.69.

Shares of Open Lending stock opened at $36.97 on Friday. Open Lending has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $44.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.22 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 10.05 and a current ratio of 10.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.43.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.43. Open Lending had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a negative net margin of 68.56%. The firm had revenue of $61.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 177.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Open Lending will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPRO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Open Lending by 246.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,659,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,948,000 after buying an additional 4,737,570 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Open Lending by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 11,890,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007,735 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Open Lending during the 1st quarter worth $58,118,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Open Lending by 1,492.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,674,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Open Lending during the 1st quarter worth $46,906,000. 83.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

