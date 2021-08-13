Ontology Trading Up 13.4% This Week (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 13th. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00002174 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ontology has traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. Ontology has a market capitalization of $886.70 million and $167.06 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004334 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00063450 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00038052 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001991 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.28 or 0.00289100 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000730 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00036162 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 878,027,426 coins. Ontology’s official website is ont.io . The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

