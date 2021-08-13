OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Position Cut by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) by 65.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,286 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in OneSpan were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in OneSpan by 32.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,470,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,731,000 after buying an additional 363,206 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 139.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 544,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,352,000 after purchasing an additional 317,717 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OneSpan during the first quarter valued at $2,384,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 3.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 150,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 194.9% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 77,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 51,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OSPN. Zacks Investment Research lowered OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Sidoti raised OneSpan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

In related news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 21,693 shares of OneSpan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $549,049.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,571,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,388,742.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Steven Worth purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.13 per share, for a total transaction of $95,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,081 shares of company stock worth $883,961. 18.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:OSPN opened at $20.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $837.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.86 and a beta of 0.58. OneSpan Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.85 and a 52-week high of $29.17.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $52.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.18 million. OneSpan had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 6.95%. OneSpan’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

OneSpan Company Profile

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

