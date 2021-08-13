One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) COO Sells $88,106.05 in Stock

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 2,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total transaction of $88,106.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 153,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,659,878.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Lawrence Ricketts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 11th, Lawrence Ricketts sold 2,625 shares of One Liberty Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $80,062.50.

NYSE:OLP traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $30.90. The stock had a trading volume of 44,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,188. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.93 and a 1 year high of $31.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $643.83 million, a PE ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 1.43.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.96. One Liberty Properties had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 27.67%. Research analysts expect that One Liberty Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.74%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OLP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded One Liberty Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Aegis lifted their price objective on shares of One Liberty Properties from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 76,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in One Liberty Properties by 20.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 38,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 13,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.08% of the company’s stock.

One Liberty Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of retail, industrial, office, and other properties under long term leases. Its leases are net leases and ground leases, under which the tenant is responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

