ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.09-0.07) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company issued revenue guidance of $47.5-48.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.17 million.ON24 also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.130-$-0.060 EPS.

ON24 stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.70. 3,583,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,102. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.76. ON24 has a fifty-two week low of $20.28 and a fifty-two week high of $81.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a PE ratio of 16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $52.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ON24 will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ONTF. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on ON24 from $70.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on ON24 from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised ON24 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ON24 from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded ON24 from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. ON24 currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.29.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

