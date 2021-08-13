ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.13-0.06) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company issued revenue guidance of $201.2-204.2 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $209.13 million.ON24 also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.130-$-0.060 EPS.

ON24 stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.30. The stock had a trading volume of 19,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80. The company has a market cap of $987.64 million and a PE ratio of 16.33. ON24 has a 12-month low of $20.28 and a 12-month high of $81.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.76.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $52.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ON24 will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ONTF shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of ON24 from $57.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of ON24 from $70.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ON24 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of ON24 from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of ON24 from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.29.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

