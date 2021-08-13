ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ON. Truist increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $17.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ON Semiconductor currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $43.40 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. ON Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $19.75 and a 52-week high of $46.29.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $395,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 222,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,770,540.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total transaction of $49,543.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,996,754.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,773 shares of company stock worth $1,197,232 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,926,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 430.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 60,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after buying an additional 48,715 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $813,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 43,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 7,462 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

