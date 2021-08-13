Omni (OMNI) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $4,923.00

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. In the last seven days, Omni has traded up 19% against the U.S. dollar. One Omni coin can currently be purchased for $4.30 or 0.00009003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Omni has a market cap of $2.42 million and $4,923.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Omni alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $184.18 or 0.00385982 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006251 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000452 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003389 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Omni Profile

Omni is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,251 coins and its circulating supply is 562,935 coins. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Omni Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Omni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omni and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.