Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) PT Lowered to $36.00 at Morgan Stanley

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. BTIG Research began coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Olink Holding AB (publ) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.60.

OLK traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $28.74. 1,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,645. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.43. Olink Holding AB has a 12-month low of $25.55 and a 12-month high of $42.20.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Analysts predict that Olink Holding AB will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter worth $10,955,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter worth $2,796,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter worth $10,746,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter worth $22,309,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter worth $4,903,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

About Olink Holding AB (publ)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

