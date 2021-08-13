Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Olink Holding AB (publ) stock opened at $28.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.43. Olink Holding AB has a 52 week low of $25.55 and a 52 week high of $42.20.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OLK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Olink Holding AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research started coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a report on Sunday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Olink Holding AB (publ) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.60.

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

