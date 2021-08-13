OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $11.00 target price on the investment management company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 4.27% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “OFS Capital Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is engaged in providing capital to North American middle market companies. Its investment objective is to provide its stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments in asset classes including senior secured, unitranche, second-lien and mezzanine loans. “

Get OFS Capital alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of OFS Capital in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of OFS Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday.

NASDAQ OFS opened at $10.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.71. OFS Capital has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $10.55. The company has a market capitalization of $141.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.87.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. OFS Capital had a net margin of 92.88% and a return on equity of 7.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OFS Capital will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFS. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OFS Capital in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of OFS Capital in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of OFS Capital by 542.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 14,581 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OFS Capital by 17.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,398 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OFS Capital in the second quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.29% of the company’s stock.

About OFS Capital

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OFS Capital (OFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.