OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) PT Lowered to C$3.25

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) had its price target decreased by analysts at National Bankshares from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 41.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on OceanaGold to C$2.55 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.25 target price on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays downgraded OceanaGold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$3.00 target price on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on OceanaGold to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.51.

Shares of OGC stock traded up C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$2.29. The stock had a trading volume of 287,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,488. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.67. OceanaGold has a one year low of C$1.58 and a one year high of C$3.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.05.

In other OceanaGold news, Director Catherine Gignac purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.37 per share, with a total value of C$237,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$237,000.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

