O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.650-$1.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.680. The company issued revenue guidance of -.O-I Glass also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.470-$0.520 EPS.

NYSE:OI opened at $15.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.73, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.16. O-I Glass has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $19.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.76.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. O-I Glass had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 76.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that O-I Glass will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OI shares. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of O-I Glass from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised shares of O-I Glass from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Longbow Research started coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.83.

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

