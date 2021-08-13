nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.840-$1.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.30 billion-$2.36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.20 billion.nVent Electric also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.450-$0.480 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:NVT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.78. 501,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,115,443. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. nVent Electric has a 12 month low of $16.92 and a 12 month high of $34.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,377,000.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.44.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.75 million. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that nVent Electric will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

NVT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their target price on nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nVent Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.67.

In related news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 1,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $65,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,718. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 10,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $346,968.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,023.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in nVent Electric stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000. 85.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

