NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $116.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.67% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “NV5 Holding Inc. offers professional, technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. The company focuses on business services which include construction quality assurance, infrastructure engineering, energy services, program management, and environmental services. It operates in California, Colorado, Utah, Florida and New Jersey. NV5 Holding Inc. is headquartered in Hollywood, Florida. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of NV5 Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.75.

Shares of NVEE stock opened at $101.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.50. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. NV5 Global has a twelve month low of $47.78 and a twelve month high of $109.39.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.35. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 3.45%. On average, analysts anticipate that NV5 Global will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total value of $867,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 134,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,707,008.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Tong sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total transaction of $233,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,237 shares of company stock worth $6,069,986. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVEE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,693,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 41,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of NV5 Global by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of NV5 Global by 336.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,427,000 after buying an additional 23,745 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. 60.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

