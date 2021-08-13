Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,791 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of RAPT Therapeutics worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,391,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,888,000 after buying an additional 7,299 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $360,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 40,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 15,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. 81.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RAPT. SVB Leerink began coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RAPT Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital upped their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $38.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $29.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RAPT Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.86.

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, insider William Ho sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,421,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $49,101.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,459 shares in the company, valued at $416,614.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,942 shares of company stock worth $412,819. 26.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAPT opened at $32.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.00. The firm has a market cap of $803.79 million, a PE ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 0.04. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $14.63 and a one year high of $43.26.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.05. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.53% and a negative net margin of 1,055.86%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial to investigate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced cancer.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT).

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.