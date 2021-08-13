Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,498 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,090 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Parke Bancorp were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 2.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,556 shares of the bank’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 63.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,934,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares during the period. 41.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Parke Bancorp news, Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $104,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 239,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,000,997.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PKBK opened at $21.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.94. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.56 and a fifty-two week high of $22.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.82 million, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%.

Parke Bancorp Company Profile

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

