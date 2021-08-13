Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 3,971 Shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,971 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.33% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $39,000. Forefront Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $97,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $136,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $186,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 22.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares in the last quarter. 53.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. boosted their price objective on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.17.

NASDAQ:EIGR opened at $8.94 on Friday. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $7.57 and a one year high of $13.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.52 million, a P/E ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a current ratio of 7.48.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts expect that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

