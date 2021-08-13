Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 3,357 Shares of Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 101,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,357 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tiptree were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Tiptree by 160.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 4,713 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Tiptree by 47.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 4,297 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Tiptree by 30.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 4,531 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Tiptree during the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Tiptree by 101.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 79,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 39,956 shares during the period. 37.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TIPT opened at $10.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.68. The stock has a market cap of $341.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.93. Tiptree Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $15.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th.

Separately, TheStreet raised Tiptree from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

About Tiptree

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Mortgage. The company provides niche commercial and personal lines insurance, credit insurance and collateral protection products, and warranty and service contract products and solutions, as well as premium finance services.

