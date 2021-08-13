Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,184 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.38% of Hurco Companies worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HURC. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hurco Companies by 68.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Hurco Companies by 54.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hurco Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hurco Companies in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Hurco Companies by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,024 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hurco Companies stock opened at $34.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $224.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.67 and a beta of 0.56. Hurco Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.72 and a fifty-two week high of $38.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.61.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $57.92 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%.

Hurco Companies Company Profile

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company's principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical machining centers and turning centers.

