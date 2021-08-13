Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,892 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Timberland Bancorp worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,613 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 9.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,787 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,760 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Timberland Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $356,000. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Timberland Bancorp stock opened at $29.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.45 million, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.57. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.52 and a 12 month high of $30.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

In related news, EVP Edward Colman Foster sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $33,816.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,805 shares in the company, valued at $50,864.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Timberland Bancorp Company Profile

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land loans.

