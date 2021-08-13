Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $953,000 Position in National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,840 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 826 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in National Bankshares were worth $953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of National Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in National Bankshares by 159.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in National Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in National Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. 29.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get National Bankshares alerts:

NASDAQ:NKSH opened at $38.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.70. National Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.37 and a 52-week high of $39.99. The company has a market cap of $241.06 million, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.57.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. National Bankshares had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 8.56%. As a group, research analysts forecast that National Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles E. Green III acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.45 per share, for a total transaction of $35,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 45,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,603,687.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,832 shares of company stock worth $134,189. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

National Bankshares Profile

National Bankshares, Inc is a community bank holding company. It offers financial products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, credit cards and trust services throughout Southwest Virginia. National Bankshares was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, VA.

Featured Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH).

Receive News & Ratings for National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.