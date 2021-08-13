Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Given a $69.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NTR. Zacks Investment Research raised Nutrien from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Nutrien from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nutrien from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. HSBC raised Nutrien from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.83.

Shares of NTR opened at $63.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.35. Nutrien has a 1 year low of $36.56 and a 1 year high of $65.93. The company has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a PE ratio of 58.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.81.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Nutrien will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Nutrien by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,324,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,155,000 after buying an additional 723,945 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Nutrien by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,223,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,003,000 after purchasing an additional 237,367 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Nutrien by 31.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,802,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,902 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Nutrien by 1.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,656,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,522,000 after purchasing an additional 169,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Nutrien by 15.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,989,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,191 shares in the last quarter. 63.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

