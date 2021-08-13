Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) Receives C$72.17 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$73.08.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien to C$91.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien to C$100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from C$75.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from C$69.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of NTR opened at C$79.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$45.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$75.52. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of C$47.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$80.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.22, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 132.02%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

