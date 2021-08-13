Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 29th

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

NTR opened at $63.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $36.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.92, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.81. Nutrien has a one year low of $36.56 and a one year high of $65.93.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 2.91%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Nutrien will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Nutrien from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nutrien from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

