Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Bought by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 25.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,562 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 60.3% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,221.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at $44,000. 5.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $101.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $239.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.01. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $63.22 and a 52 week high of $103.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $4.50. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 33.77%. Equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.5571 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.19%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NVO shares. DNB Markets raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

