Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $246.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Novavax’s earnings and revenues missed estimates in Q2. The company has received a federal funding of almost $2 billion for the development of its coronavirus vaccine candidate, NVX-CoV2373. The vaccine is advancing well, and is currently in late-stage studies. Novavax is also looking to file a regulatory application for its influenza vaccine candidate, NanoFlu, shortly. If approved, the company believes NanoFlu will be a game changer for the prevention of influenza. However, in absence of a marketed product, Novavax is yet to generate revenues from product sales. Any delay in vaccine development will hurt the stock. Dearth of collaboration contracts remains a woe. Also, the recent delay in the authorization filing for NVX-CoV2373 in the United States hurt the stock. Shares have outperformed the industry year to date.”

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley cut their target price on Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $161.00 target price (down previously from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Novavax presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $249.00.

NVAX traded up $3.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $250.81. The stock had a trading volume of 48,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,455,490. Novavax has a 1 year low of $76.59 and a 1 year high of $331.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of -26.70 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.63) by ($1.12). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 125.71% and a negative net margin of 66.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Novavax will post -6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rachel K. King bought 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $139.64 per share, for a total transaction of $97,748.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,992. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 52,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total transaction of $11,346,962.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,676 shares in the company, valued at $7,702,091.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,637 shares of company stock worth $16,525,373. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVAX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novavax during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,122,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Novavax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $667,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Novavax by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 97,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,847,000 after buying an additional 5,090 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Novavax during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 56.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

