NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 115.02% and a negative net margin of 111.43%.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,190,472. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.64. The firm has a market cap of $26.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 3.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a medical device company, develops products for the eye care markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers Avenova, a solution for cleansing and removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, including the eyelid; CelleRx Clinical Reset, a gentle and soothing facial spray; and NeutroPhase and PhaseOne for the wound care market.

