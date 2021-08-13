Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Lifted to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on NHYDY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. DNB Markets cut shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Norsk Hydro ASA currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.50.

Shares of Norsk Hydro ASA stock opened at $6.99 on Tuesday. Norsk Hydro ASA has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $7.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.48. The firm has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.59.

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.

