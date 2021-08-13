Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Acquired by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,083 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.24% of Nordson worth $30,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Nordson by 146.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Nordson by 20.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Nordson in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nordson in the first quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NDSN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Nordson from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.75.

In related news, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $53,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 9,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $2,148,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,293 shares of company stock valued at $4,240,375 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $226.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.77. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $178.60 and a 1 year high of $229.79.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $590.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Nordson’s payout ratio is presently 28.47%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

