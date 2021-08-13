Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.85. Noble Roman’s shares last traded at $0.85, with a volume of 19,385 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $18.00 million, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.72.

Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Noble Roman’s had a negative return on equity of 78.27% and a negative net margin of 35.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 million during the quarter.

Noble Roman’s, Inc sells and services franchises and licenses for non-traditional and foodservice operations. It offers foodservices under the trade names Noble Roman’s Pizza, Noble Roman’s Take-N-Bake, Noble Roman’s Craft Pizza & Pub and Tuscano’s Italian Style Subs. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

