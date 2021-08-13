Nkcfo LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Nkcfo LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Nkcfo LLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LOGI. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Logitech International in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Logitech International in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Logitech International by 511.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Logitech International in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. 30.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Shares of Logitech International stock opened at $108.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.66. Logitech International S.A. has a 52 week low of $66.78 and a 52 week high of $140.17.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.54. Logitech International had a return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 18.40%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on LOGI shares. Loop Capital lowered Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Logitech International from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.88.

In related news, CFO Nathan Olmstead sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $552,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,507 shares in the company, valued at $7,791,728.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,407 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,970. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Logitech International Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

Read More: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.