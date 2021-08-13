Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.750-$2.750 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $109.20 billion-$109.20 billion.

Shares of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone stock opened at $25.91 on Friday. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone has a fifty-two week low of $20.31 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.12.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $30.25 billion for the quarter.

Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Corp. operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following business divisions: Regional Communications, Long-Distance and International Communications, Mobile Communications, Data Communications, and Others.

