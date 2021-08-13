Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) Insider Guy Sirkes Sells 24,231 Shares

Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) insider Guy Sirkes sold 24,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $51,127.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:NINE traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $2.03. 201,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,174. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 3.55. Nine Energy Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $4.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.66.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.08). Nine Energy Service had a negative net margin of 37.38% and a negative return on equity of 325.46%. As a group, research analysts predict that Nine Energy Service, Inc. will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Nine Energy Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 7th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nine Energy Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nine Energy Service by 243.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 10,960 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in Nine Energy Service by 102.4% during the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 33,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 16,722 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Nine Energy Service by 129.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 21,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Nine Energy Service by 470.1% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 84,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 69,923 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nine Energy Service

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

