Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Hits New 52-Week Low After Insider Selling

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $9.36 and last traded at $9.41, with a volume of 524617 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

Specifically, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 491,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $5,219,744.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 16,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $287,640.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 520,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,806,867.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,199,207 shares of company stock valued at $63,637,202. 22.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Nikola from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wedbush dropped their price target on Nikola from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Nikola in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Nikola from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.33 and a current ratio of 11.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 0.68.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.27. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Nikola Co. will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NKLA. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Nikola during the first quarter valued at $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nikola by 786.5% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nikola in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Nikola in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Nikola by 253.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

