Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Price Target Cut to $25.00

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.74% from the company’s previous close.

NLSN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Nielsen from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Nielsen in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Get Nielsen alerts:

Shares of Nielsen stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $22.99. 12,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,472,390. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.48. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Nielsen has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. Nielsen had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 13.93%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nielsen will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Nielsen by 12.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 98,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 29,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Nielsen Global Media (Media) and Nielsen Global Connect (Connect). The Media segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, radio, digital viewing, and listening platforms.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.