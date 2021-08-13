Nexus Investment Management ULC Raises Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,110 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 3.6% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $34,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its stake in Microsoft by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 20,250 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,954 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 19,256 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,216,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 14,243 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,917,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soundmark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,688 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $289.67 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.26.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $289.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $274.72. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $196.25 and a 1-year high of $291.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

