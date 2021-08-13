NEXT Financial Group Inc Trims Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

NEXT Financial Group Inc reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 973 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,277,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,536,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,591,000. SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,413,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 190.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 162,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,014,000 after acquiring an additional 106,425 shares during the last quarter.

RPV opened at $78.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.91. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 52 week low of $46.68 and a 52 week high of $82.27.

