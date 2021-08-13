NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 256 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

NEXT Financial Group Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 42.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 351 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Shopify were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHOP. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its position in Shopify by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,921,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 203,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $224,890,000 after acquiring an additional 10,023 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 3,662 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at $5,562,000. 58.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHOP stock opened at $1,503.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $186.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.59 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a current ratio of 16.55. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $839.40 and a 12-month high of $1,650.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,463.39.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Shopify from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Shopify from $1,340.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,980.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Shopify from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,621.25.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

