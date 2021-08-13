NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $613,000 Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lessened its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,681 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 9,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Bay Rivers Group grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 3,748 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 4,054 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $330.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,584,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 90,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,750,820. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total value of $5,270,135.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,477,585.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on LULU shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $447.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $377.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $408.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $372.97. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $415.34. The company has a market cap of $53.22 billion, a PE ratio of 75.86, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.37.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business’s revenue was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.