NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $530,000 Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lessened its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,738 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Eaton were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 62,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,674,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Eaton by 1.6% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 144,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,038,000 after buying an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Eaton by 26.1% in the first quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 5,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 7.8% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 168.4% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ETN. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.33.

In other Eaton news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $937,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,716.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $358,785.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN opened at $167.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $152.44. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $96.24 and a fifty-two week high of $168.88. The stock has a market cap of $66.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.70%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

