NEXT Financial Group Inc Acquires 417 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,053 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Amedisys by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $45,703,000 after buying an additional 43,844 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Amedisys by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 28,834 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,458,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Amedisys by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $12,131,000 after purchasing an additional 22,578 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Amedisys by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,376 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $15,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Amedisys alerts:

NASDAQ AMED opened at $183.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.57. Amedisys, Inc. has a one year low of $178.30 and a one year high of $325.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.41.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. Amedisys had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $564.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the health services provider to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total transaction of $326,550.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,006 shares in the company, valued at $10,189,927.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.60, for a total value of $255,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,475 shares of company stock worth $906,098 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Amedisys from $325.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $310.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amedisys has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.08.

Amedisys Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.